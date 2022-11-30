Multiple crashes shut down QEII near Red Deer: RCMP

Multiple collisions shut down traffic on the QEII highway near Red Deer on Wednesday.

Several crashes in the areas of Highway 11 and the Highway 11A overpasses closed down northbound lanes on the QEII in the afternoon, RCMP said.

The northbound lanes were impassible as of 3:00 p.m., and RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.

Officers said other crashes have been reported on secondary highways in the area.

If travel can't be avoided, RCMP said drivers should use extreme caution.

No injuries have been reported.