EDMONTON -- The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald’s courtyard overlooking the river valley in Edmonton was filled with classical music Sunday afternoon.

The Alberta Symphony Orchestra Society members performed at the hotel as part of Music in the Air, an outdoor concert series including opera, piano, and classical voice performances.

The ensemble played works by Puccini, Debussy, Morricone, and others as well as some more contemporary music, including I Will Always Love You and Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Some of the performers told CTV News Edmonton that they were excited to have the opportunity to play in front of a live audience again after a year of online performances.

“This is very emotional for us, it’s very special,” said Emilio De Mercato. “We’re meeting people at their courtyard, at their backyards, and so it’s a really wonderful, a very deep human encounter.

De Mercato said online performances are simply not the same for musicians and audiences.

“It’s an exchange of emotions,” he said. “For us performers and the audience members.”

Sunday’s performance marked the sixth show in the series. The next one is scheduled for July 10 at the Alberta Legislature grounds.

For more information about Music in the Air, visit their Facebook page.