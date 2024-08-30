Music, ninjas and acrobats, oh my: Things to do in Edmonton this weekend

It's Friday, and for many, this means the start of a long weekend.

If you're looking for things to do alone, with friends or as a family, Edmonton has you covered. Here's what's happening in and around the city this Labour Day weekend:

Music to Get the Party Started

For the second weekend in a row, music fans are in for a show at the Funhouse that is Commonwealth Stadium as P!nk is set to wow Edmontonians on Saturday.

Will you Go the Distance to be a guest of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for Disney in Concert at Churchill Square? There are free shows on Friday and Saturday, so Be Prepared for a weekend of whimsy.

Grammy-nominated Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo will be performing at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday.

Kings of Leon will be the Kings of the Rodeo at Rogers Place on Monday, along with electric rock band Phantogram.

Showstoppers

You've heard of women in STEM, but what about Women in Ninja? The Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association event will test speed, strength and grit as contestants compete at West Edmonton Mall for a spot in the world finals.

Cirque Italia water circus. (CTV News Edmonton)

The Cirque Italia water circus is making a splash at West Edmonton Mall, with numerous shows until Sept. 8, when it floats away to Sherwood Park.

In the mood for music and some food to go with it? The Hong Kong Carnival will feature pop music, traditional Hong Kong food and games at Wilfred Laurier Park.

If dinner with your best friends Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Ace Ventura sounds like a good time, the Jubilations Dinner Theatre has you covered.

Family-friendly fun

Edmonton spray park season is coming to a close as summer begins to fade into autumn. Spray parks will remain open through to Monday and will begin closing on Tuesday.

This is the second-last weekend for Dinosaurs, the Exhibition at the Telus World of Science. See life-size animatronic dinosaurs and skeleton casts from the Mesozoic Era before it's gone.

Celebrate Alberta Day on Sunday with free events in and around the city. See musical performances and tours at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, food, entertainment and activities in Fort Saskatchewan and the Canadian Forces SkyHawks military parachute team, weather permitting, in Spruce grove.

Pets can practice their doggy paddle technique in St. Albert for the Grosvenor Dog Swim at the outdoor pool on monday.

The Big Bounce Canada. (The Big Bounce)

Bouncy castles are fun for kids, but how about a veritable bouncy village? The Big Bounce Canada is at Rad Torque Raceway starting Saturday and will be around until Sept. 15.

Time to harvest crops and bake bread at the Reynolds Museum's Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday. There will be demonstrations, games and a petting zoo for visitors to enjoy in Wetaskiwin.

The stars in the night will be big and bright for a star party at Elk Island National Park put on by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada's Edmonton branch on Sunday.

The Edmonton Mural Festival is still on and with no rain in the forecast for the long weekend, it's a good time to get out and see the art.