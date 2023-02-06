N.W.T to complete curriculum transition by 2028, a 'sad commentary' for Alberta
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.
Slated to be completed by 2027-28, the N.W.T. curriculum change comes as Alberta drafts a new program of study for all subject areas. New math and English courses are being piloted to K-3 students in Alberta, with students in Grades 4 to 6 learning those revised subjects this fall.
- Alberta Education to begin piloting science, French curricula in September
- Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
- Edmonton Catholic teachers learn new curriculum ahead of first day of school
Before each subject is officially implemented in classrooms, the N.W.T. says it will be closely reviewed and adapted to ensure its relevancy and feedback from teachers is taken into consideration.
"B.C.'s education system is well regarded as a high-performing system," reads the N.W.T.'s curriculum renewal website. "This all results in students being more prepared for life after high school."
The decision to pivot to B.C.'s curriculum was based on extensive research, analysis and more than 40 consultation sessions with education leaders and Indigenous governments, explained Agata Gutkowska, an N.W.T cabinet spokesperson.
"B.C. is one of the top performers in education among all the provinces," Gutkowska added in a statement.
"Its curriculum is one of the first in Canada to focus on competency-based learning and it aims to personalize learning, making it more student-centred and flexible," she added.
"With an emphasis on Indigenous knowledge and a focus on literacy and numeracy skills, we believe the B.C. curriculum will benefit N.W.T's junior kindergarten (JK) to Grade 12 students."
By the end of May 2023, the N.W.T. anticipates it will have revised Grade 12 graduation requirements taking into account B.C. courses, a schedule for teacher training on the new material, and draft curriculums for Grades 4-6 and 9.
"As this is a significant change for schools and teachers, education body staff, educators and the N.W.T Teachers' Association requested that teachers have the opportunity to ‘trial’ the curriculum before full implementation to ensure they’re not overwhelmed with the transition," the territory says.
The curriculum trials will begin in 2023-24 for Grades 4 to 6, with a draft curriculum for all subjects expected the following year. In 2025-26, JK, kindergarten and Grades 1 to 3 will trial the new teaching regimen.
Grades 7-8 will also trial their curriculum in 2023-23, with a finalized version expected two years later. High school subjects will be implemented over three school years starting in 2024-25.
The last year of Alberta diploma exams for Grade 12 N.W.T. students will be 2025-26, with B.C. assessments fully integrated into classrooms by 2027-28.
ALBERTA CONSIDERED COMPETENCY-BASED LEARNING
A pair of education and curriculum experts are disappointed that previous direction from the Ministry of Education – looking to modernize how Alberta students were learning, which has since been revised – is now part of the reason why the N.W.T. is switching curriculums.
Long before the new curriculum developed under the United Conservative Party, elementary education expert Dr. Carla Peck said Alberta was considering adding competency-based learning to classrooms.
Peck, a University of Alberta social studies education professor and curriculum expert, explained competencies as life skills learned as students engage with subject topics.
As an example, Peck offered students learning about different Canadian prime ministers and then asked in an assignment to select which was the most significant to Canada.
"All of that they would learn in social studies," she said. "Then use all of that to be able to orient themselves today. It helps them think critically and historically. They take that information and apply it and have to weigh the criteria of what makes them the most significant. What does significance mean and to whom?"
Instead of just memorizing facts and dates, Peck says competencies apply knowledge so that students better retain it.
"It's not only about what factual knowledge students are able to remember but what can they do with that knowledge," she said. "What skills can they develop to take that knowledge and create something new out of that knowledge, rather than just regurgitating it back just for the sake of knowing something."
- 'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
- 'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
In 2010, competencies were introduced in the province's blueprint for future education system changes. Five years later, then-education minister David Eggen announced that competencies would be embedded in subjects as part of a curriculum update. In the new curriculum under the UCP, their intent has been redefined.
Alberta's draft K-6 curriculum lists general skills students at particular ages are expected to gain through "competency progressions," including:
- critical thinking;
- problem solving;
- research and managing information;
- creativity and innovation;
- communication;
- collaboration;
- citizenship; and
- ersonal growth and well-being.
In comparison, B.C.'s curriculum has common core competencies that are then specifically incorporated into each subject through the learning of content and sample topics.
For example, Grade 3 students in B.C. taking Social Studies are not only to learn about events or places but to ask questions or draw conclusions on why those events or places are significant and suggest lessons that can be learned today.
"Alberta was poised to be a leader in the competency-driven path to curriculum development, and now Alberta has abandoned that completely," she told CTV News Edmonton.
"Instead, other jurisdictions are looking to B.C. and elsewhere as leaders istead of Alberta," Peck added. "Which is a really sad commentary about what the current government has done to Alberta's reputation in education."
- NDP upset new Grade 3 social studies less focused on Ukraine; UCP says they're making it political
- UCP government pushing ahead with new curriculum, ATA president calls for process to 'stop'
DRAWBACK TO 'KNOWLEDGE-RICH CURRICULUM'
Amy von Heyking, a University of Lethbridge education professor, says a key difference between B.C.'s curriculum and Alberta's – and which she believes likely appealed to the N.W.T. government – was its focus on different perspectives and ways of learning.
"There's a more reasonable balance between the articulation of clear knowledge outcomes, an indication of what students need to do with that — with the core competencies — and then big ideas," von Heyking explained. "For deep understanding, you apply that knowledge. Use it to solve problems."
Alberta's new curriculum, on the other hand, focuses on "content-heavy" and "knowledge-rich" lists of concepts students must be familiar with, she said.
"And don't get me wrong, we need our students to know important information, to be able to think critically about it and with it," von Heyking explained.
While core skills like critical thinking and problem-solving are mentioned in some of the draft curricula, von Heyking says there is a difference between listing them as an expected outcome and embedding them in ways of learning.
"The issue is that it can't just be about repeating or recalling or retrieving information," she explained. "A program of studies or a curriculum isn't something that teachers do to students, it's something they live with them in classrooms."
A LOSS OF COLLABORATION
While N.W.T. did not pay to use Alberta's learning materials, von Heyking said it choosing another jurisdiction's curriculum is a loss to Alberta students and educators.
"We were partners," she said. "Not just in the sense that they took our program. They were part of the process of developing it."
"I think part of the reason for their concern and reluctance to move forward is not just a concern about the product that we have now," she added. "The fact that they weren't invited to the table, can't be helping."
In Peck's view, N.W.T.'s roadmap for learning material renewal stands in stark contrast to how Alberta is implementing its new curriculum.
"The plan for implementation that the Northwest Territories has laid out is really exactly what a curriculum implementation plan should look like," Peck said, adding that there are opportunities for teacher feedback, transparency about material and engagement with stakeholders.
"It also tells me that they are going to be collecting data and feedback throughout the process so that they can refine and revise," she said.
"It speaks volumes about the quality of the curriculum that has been and is being developed under the current UCP government," Peck echoed. "This decision by the N.W.T. echoes many of the criticisms that have been raised for two years now."
- 'Not suitable': Teachers report slams Alberta’s draft curriculum
- 'Slow down and work together': UCP MLA Tracy Allard writes letter to education minister about draft curriculum
While the province has been "happy to partner" with the N.W.T in the past, it is now focused on Alberta students, said Emily Peckham, Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange's press secretary.
"We understand that the Northwest Territories are making significant shifts in their education system as part of their efforts to improve student outcomes," Peckham told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.
"After years of declining outcomes here in Alberta, we are doing the exact same thing through our curriculum renewal process. While it is unfortunate that their final decision was made prior to the finalization of the draft K-6 curriculum, we understand their decision to move quickly and partner with a province that has a finalized and implemented K-12 curriculum."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why wasn't the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over Canada?
Critics say the U.S. and Canada had ample time to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it drifted across North America. The alleged surveillance device initially approached North America near Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Jan 28. According to officials, it crossed into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30, travelling above the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Saskatchewan before re-entering the U.S. on Jan 31.
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewelry store.
Rescuers scramble in Turkiye, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
Vaccine intake higher among people who knew someone who died of COVID-19: U.S. survey
A U.S. survey found that people who had a personal connection to someone who became ill or died of COVID-19 were more likely to have received at least one shot of the vaccine compared to those who didn’t have any loved ones who had been impacted by the disease.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
Calgary
-
Smith joins premiers in Ottawa to talk to Trudeau about health care, just transition
Canada's premiers are in Ottawa to meet with the prime minister over access to more health care funding. But that's not all Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has on her mind.
-
Lawyers vote to keep mandatory Indigenous history training in place at virtual special meeting
Mandatory Indigenous history training for lawyers in Alberta is not going anywhere following a debate and vote held Monday.
-
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
Saskatoon
-
Syphilis cases up over 600 per cent in Sask. First Nations communities, says public health doc
Indigenous Services Canada’s top public health physician in Saskatchewan is sounding the alarm over growing rates of syphilis in First Nations communities in the province.
-
'A step backwards': Saskatoon greenhouse closure could harm green infrastructure strategy
The former director of planning with the city is mourning the loss of the city-operated greenhouse and what its absence could mean moving forward.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Connor Bedard has been taking the hockey world by storm, selling out multiple games on the Regina Pats Alberta road trip, but has the Western Hockey League (WHL) reckoned with his impact?
Regina
-
Public auction of Sask. liquor store licenses begins
A public auction of Saskatchewan liquor store licenses began on Monday. The government is closing its 34 remaining SLGA locations with licenses going to the highest bidder.
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
Emotions ran high on the first day of trial for a man who allegedly caused the death of his infant son.
-
Sask. MLA Mark Docherty stepping down to 'pursue other opportunities'
Mark Docherty, the Sask. Party MLA for Regina-Coronation Park, has announced his resignation.
Atlantic
-
'Bloody money and drugs': Former Halifax med student testifies at his murder trial
A former medical student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal says he fired his gun in self-defence after a struggle in his Halifax apartment, saying he didn't call police because he was terrified he would face charges.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Frustration with Nova Scotia Power surges after rate increases, weekend outages
A Cape Breton councillor feels with a 14 per cent increase now granted to Nova Scotia Power and millions of dollars in profits annually, residents shouldn't be paying out hundreds of dollars to operate a generator to keep the lights on.
Toronto
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in Canada. What you need to know
Netflix users who have been sharing their passwords with friends and family members who live hundreds – or even thousands – of kilometres away won’t be able to do so for much longer, as the streaming service announced its plans to end password sharing.
-
'Unacceptable conditions:' Protesters rally for more shelter supports ahead of Toronto council meeting
The high noon sun bounced off City Hall’s two towers, but the ground below was still iced over and cold. Nonetheless, dozens of Torontonians laid down on the frozen square Monday, dramatizing sleeping on the street.
Montreal
-
'I feel so bad': Montrealers reeling, sending help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye
As the search continues for survivors, people in Quebec's Turkish community are doing what they can to help.
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec launching new office to accelerate creation of daycare spaces
With thousands of children on a waiting list for child care, Quebec is setting up a new government office to deal with the backlog.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewelry store.
-
Ford and Sutcliffe talk housing, economy in first meeting since municipal election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe as he arrived in Ottawa Monday ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This is the first time the pair have met in person since the 2022 municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Cambridge crash
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with what police say are serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Google layoffs appear to have occurred at office in Waterloo Region
Google says on Monday notifications were sent to employees affected by the recently announced job cuts.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Victim in Moosonee, Ont., injured in blow torch attack
A 33-year-old woman from Moosonee has been charged after someone was attacked with a blow torch Feb. 3.
Winnipeg
-
Link alleged between two Winnipeg homicides: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, with officers alleging the incidents were not random.
-
New Indigenous-led justice centre opens in Kenora
An Indigenous-led centre has opened in Kenora, connecting people to social services with an Indigenous approach.
-
'A step in the right direction': Manitoba premier optimistic heading into Trudeau health-care meeting
As Canada's 13 premiers get ready to sit down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss a new health-care funding deal, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she is hopeful a deal can be made.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier keeping an 'open mind' on eve of historic health summit in Ottawa
For more than two years, Canada’s premiers have been asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss a new healthcare funding model – and on Tuesday the group will finally get two hours of face time in Ottawa.
-
Walk-in clinic wait times in B.C. up to four times the national average
Patients wanting to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic in North Vancouver waited an average of 160 minutes last year, according to a national report. In Victoria, the average wait was 137 minutes.
-
West Van police trying to identify 'person of interest' in spate of cabin break-ins
Police in West Vancouver are trying to identify a man described as a person of interest in an investigation into 16 break-ins at cabins on Cypress Mountain.
Vancouver Island
-
Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.