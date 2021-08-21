EDMONTON -- A United Conservative Party (UCP) MLA has asked the education minister in Alberta to “slow down” work to develop the proposed K-6 curriculum.

Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie, wrote to Adriana LaGrange and posted the letter on social media on Friday where she asked the government to slow the development of the draft curriculum and listen to feedback from constituents, teachers, and school boards.

Allard said she has heard from many constituents, hosted three round tables discussing the curriculum and had meetings with all three local school boards in her constituency.

“I have heard repeatedly from constituents and stakeholders outlining their concerns regarding the draft K-6 curriculum and have collected a significant amount of feedback,” she wrote. “I believe our government must re-engage with stakeholders and more fully draw them into the process of development.”

Allard sent a six-page letter summarizing feedback she collected from constituents and stakeholders.

She categorized feedback received into five general themes, including the volume and content of material in the curriculum, pacing, implementation concerns, the development process, lack of consultation and “radical shift” from the 2018 draft.

“There is an abundance of concern which presents a real opportunity to listen and pivot the approach,” Allard said.

“I am asking, on behalf of these constituents, that you slow down and work together for the greatest possible outcome,” Allard added. “The devil is in the details, and I believe people would be more than happy to assist in ironing out the details to achieve better for our students.”

The draft curriculum has received criticism from teachers, parents, education experts, Indigenous leaders, and school divisions for its lack of consultation, plagiarism, and content.

ALLARD CONFIDENT GOVERNMENT WILL DELIVER 'EXCELLENT' CURRICULUM

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Allard said she wants to continue working with LaGrange, who is aware of the letter and consultations she hosted.

“I want to be clear that I continue to work with Minister LaGrange to consult and hear from constituents,” Allard said. “It was with her knowledge and encouragement that I have extensively engaged with my constituents. Since my first meetings in the spring, she has encouraged our caucus to listen and provide feedback which is what I have done and will continue to do.”

Allard added that she is happy the UCP is doing “true curriculum consultation, unlike the previous NDP government.”

“This process is about serving our kids and preparing future generations of Albertans to take on their adult lives and responsibilities with competence and confidence, and I’m committed to continue supporting the Minister to build on the excellent work that has already been done.

“I’m confident that the government will deliver an excellent curriculum for our students, and Minister LaGrange has my full support.”

Nicole Sparrow, LaGrange’s press secretary, said in a statement that the government appreciates all feedback about the curriculum.

“The draft curriculum is in fact just that – a draft and Alberta Education is engaged in a year long consultation process with parents, education partners and Albertans,” Sparrow said. “As always, we appreciate the feedback we receive.”

OPPOSITION SAYS THEY’VE RECEIVED SIMILAR FEEDBACK

Sarah Hoffman, NDP education critic, said in a statement that if the NDP form the next provincial government, the party is committed to working on developing a modern and inclusive curriculum.

“Albertans don’t want a curriculum written by Jason Kenney’s racist friend Chris Champion,” she said. “Albertans want a modern and inclusive curriculum that every student can see themselves in.”

The member of the official opposition added that much of the feedback presented in Allard’s letter is similar to what her office has received.

“I’m confident that UCP MLAs across the province are hearing the same,” Hoffman said.

“I’m glad Tracy Allard can see this failed curriculum for what it is, so why can’t Adriana LaGrange?”