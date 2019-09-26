NAIT petroleum and chemical engineering students were given an opportunity to speak with industry representatives at the polytechnic's annual Industry Day on Thursday.

It was also an opportunity to see how the industry is changing and thriving in the current economic environment and to explore some of the different career paths they could choose from once they graduate.

"The jobs are still out there, Alberta is really well known for developing high-tech ways to produce oil and gas because it is difficult to produce oil and gas in Alberta," said Bruce Reinders, chair of Petroleum and Chemical Engineering Technology programs.

"These students are going to be entering into those areas where they are applying some of those new technologies to develop and exploit those oil and gas resources," he added.

More than 25 companies were on hand and the 14th annual event. A remote-operated vehicle, multi-zone well fracturing trucks, and oil and gas fire response trucks were also on display.

Members of the Alberta government also spoke with the students about their perspectives on the future of oil and gas in the province.