Nas, Wu-Tang Clan announce world tour with 2 Alberta stops

A bunch of legendary rappers are headed for Edmonton and Calgary in October, as Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a new tour Monday morning.

Nasir "Nas" Jones is a Grammy-award winner and creator of five number-one albums in the United States.

Known for hits like One Mic, Hate Me Now and I Can, the New York City native burst onto the hip-hop scene in 1994 with his critically-acclaimed album Illmatic.

Nas has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards over the past 26 years. Kings Disease won best rap album in 2021.

Wu-Tang Clan, formed in 1992 in New York City, includes rappers RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna. Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB) was also part of the group until he died in 2004.

Wu-Tang has made seven studio albums, including 1997's Wu-Tang Forever, which debuted at number one in the United States and was nominated for a Grammy Award for best rap album.

Protect Ya Neck, Method Man and C.R.E.A.M are some of the group's biggest hits.

The 32-date N.Y. State of Mind Tour kicks off May 9 in New Zealand and ends in California on Oct. 22.

The tour stops at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Oct. 13 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Oct. 14.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.