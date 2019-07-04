The NDP has been filibustering for more than 24 hours to continue debating Bill 8, the Education Amendment Act.

MLAs have been in the house since 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to fight off a bill they say would harm LGBTQ2S+ students by making it harder to form gay-straight alliances.

"We certainly want to make sure that we are extending the application of the GSA policy to private schools," Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said. "We want to try again to put a time limit on how long principals can rag the puck before they give permission for GSAs within schools."

Notley also said the filibuster could continue into Friday.