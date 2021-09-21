NDP's Desjarlais holds lead over Conservative Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach battle

Edmonton -

New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais holds a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach after the initial count Monday night, but the race remaines too close to call according to CTV News projections.

With 231 out of 232 polls reporting by early Tuesday morning, Desjarlais led by just over 1,000 votes.

The Canadian Press called the race for Desjarlais earlier Monday night.

Liberal candidate Habiba Mohamud will finish third, followed by the People Party of Canada’s Thomas Matty.

The final vote tally was still to be determined as mail-in ballots are counted over the coming days.

Diotte won the riding when it was first contested in 2015 and then again in 2019 when he received more than 51 per cent of the vote.

The former Edmonton city councillor and newspaper columnist had served as the Tories' deputy critic for national revenue and public procurement.

Desjarlais was seeking to reverse a trend that saw voting support for the NDP fall over the last two elections: from 34 per cent of votes in 2015 down to 25 per cent in 2019.

If elected, Desjarlais, 27, would become Alberta’s only Indigenous MP.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited the riding twice during the campaign.