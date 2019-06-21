

Galen McDougal, CTV News Edmonton





Your smartphone can be your best companion when traveling.

A new app makes discovering the history of Alberta easier for tourists and locals alike.

The app History Check unveiled its province-wide coverage Friday, with 648 communities across Alberta on its site.

“Each one has a community menu so people are able to explore attractions and services and be able to find those things in the community,” said Sheila Willis, developer of History Check. “They will be able to find out where to eat, where to get gas, even finding out where to get picnic tables.”

The History Check app is crowd-sourced so Willis and her group are looking for people and communities to submit information to the app to make it easy for tourists to find out about the history and businesses in their area.

Tourists spent over $8 billion in Alberta in 2016 with almost 35 million visitors.

Willis says history check is a full service app and they are rolling out the red carpet for travel in Alberta.

The app is available from the History Check site for Apple iOS and Android devices.