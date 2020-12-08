EDMONTON -- Alberta is making masks mandatory across the province, banning all social gatherings and closing restaurants, gyms and hair salons to curb the spread of COVID-19, a document obtained by CTV News shows.

The limits on indoor and outdoor social gatherings and province-wide mandatory mask mandate are effective Tuesday.

Close contacts are limited to within homes, and people who live alone can still have up to two close contacts.

The following restrictions are effective Sunday, Dec. 13, starting at 12:01 a.m.:

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND CAFES

These businesses will be closed to in-person services, but takeout, curbside pickup and deliveries will be allowed.

Other businesses closing also include: hair and nail salons, fitness and recreation centres, pools, arenas, libraries, museums and casinos.

Outdoor recreation is permitted with people in the same household.

Some health services, such as physiotherapy, acupuncture, shelters for the vulnerable and emergency services, will remain open.

RETAIL

Retail stores, and malls, can remain open but at 15 per cent capacity, and curbside pickup and delivery services will be allowed.

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Religious gatherings will also be capped at 15 per cent. The province encourages virtual or online services.

Also starting Sunday, the government is making it mandatory to work from home for those able to do so.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will issue a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.

Watch the briefing live on television and on our website.

Alberta currently has 20,067 active COVID-19 cases and 609 patients with the disease in hospital.