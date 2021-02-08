EDMONTON -- In a campaign meant to encourage Edmontonians to shop local, NorQuest College has partnered with more than 50 small businesses to launch its YEG Discount Card.

The $10 card offers savings of up to 25 per cent at the local businesses, including restaurants, retail shops and health and wellness centres.

"I know how difficult entrepreneurship is without a pandemic in the mix," Ahmad Kamar, director of business enterprises at NorQuest, told CTV News Edmonton.

"Really our main purpose is to try to get this in the hands of as many Edmontonians as possible to attract traffic and sales to these businesses."

Shoppers can use the card both digitally and in person.

“Local businesses are crucial to the region’s economy, but they rely on the support of local consumers to stay afloat,” Kaisha Marinus, business enterprise specialist at NorQuest College, said in a news release.

“It’s a community relationship that results in so many wonderful and unique products and services," said Marinus. "Local retailers and shoppers can work together and benefit one another by shopping local, keeping their money in the local economy, and using the YEG Discount Card.”

While the discount card is a NorQuest College initiative, Kamar points out that it's not only meant for staff and students.

"This is for Edmontoinans," he said. "And actually we're quite lucky to get to be able to trademark the name YEG Card."

The NorQuest YEG Discount Card was launched last month and can be used until the end of 2021.