The northwest Edmonton Police Service campus has hit another snag after a city inspection revealed a leaky roof that will delay the facility's opening by a year.

The leaks were discovered during a routine review near the end of construction last winter, but inspectors found water spots and drips coming through the ceiling.

"It’s a finished building. So if you have a leak and it wasn’t addressed right away, just like a ceiling tile, you would have some of that brown staining," said Jesse Banford with the city.

The roof's three-acre size means finding the problem will take time.

"It's a gorgeous facility. We want it opened up," Banford said.

The city said while the project is delayed by a year, it's expected to remain within its $107 million budget.

Council approved the project in 2012. Construction got underway in 2016 but has been delayed several times.

The facility is now scheduled to open in the first half of 2020.