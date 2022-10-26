New esports program at Vimy Ridge coaches kids to compete online
An Edmonton school is training a different kind of student athlete.
Vimy Ridge Academy launched an esports program this year, with curriculum tailored to teach kids career skills in the tech and video game sectors.
Esports are competitive multiplayer online video games, and teacher Joshua Hubert said the new program gives students many of the same skills that professional athletes learn.
"Communication is obviously key for team sports, so they're developing that here," he said. "A lot of it's very similar, right? Supporting a teammate, all that kind of thing."
There are 14 different program options offered at Vimy Ridge Academy, and students spend two-and-a-half hours of their school day focused on activities within their chosen program.
But Hubert said the 18 esports students in his class aren't only playing video games.
Around half the time is spent on field trips and health education, with training in general fitness, injury prevention and reflex building. Mental health is also part of the curriculum, with students learning about toxicity and burnout in the professional esports community.
"We want to teach them how to be respectful competitors, good citizens, respectful human beings," Hubert said, adding the skills taught are designed to prepare the kids for careers in the developing esports industry.
"It's a growing form of entertainment, which is what allows us to provide this kind of a program. It's a legitimate career path," Hubert said. "Even outside of esports tournaments, a lot of people are making careers streaming and being competitive gamers online."
Joaquin Lafuente is one the students in the new program, and he said esports are just like any other sport.
"It's not just about playing games," Lafuente said. "We have people come in here who have a professional job in this, and they tell us how it's going and what it's like."
"If you work hard enough and you're committed to it, you can definitely make a job out of it and it's definitely a goal of many people here to do that," he added.
Part of the program also involves tech sector skills, like programming, audio/visual design and computer engineering.
"It would be lovely if every kid in here went on to be an esports pro and made a lot of money, that's not the reality," Hubert said. "For those kids who don't, we want to engage them in alternative career paths."
Beyond job skills, Hubert said the program is also about community building and he feels lucky to be able to share his passion for esports with the class – something he never thought he would do as a teacher.
"I'm very lucky to be in a class like this," Hubert said. "The kids have come in with wonderful attitudes, very cohesive and welcoming with one another and it's been a great place for them to build community."
"I've got friends now and we all hang out," Lafuente said. ''It's just a really good place to be in to find people with similar interests."
For more information on the esports program, visit the Vimy Ridge Academy website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Human remains re-exhumed for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area
Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the vicinity of Damascus early Thursday, marking the third such strikes in a week, Syrian state media reported.
Calgary
-
University of Calgary graduate accused of espionage
A University of Calgary alumnus has been arrested under suspicion of being a Russian spy, according to Norway's domestic security agency.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Investigation leads to seizure of drugs, multiple charges against two Calgary men
An investigation that was launched in February by Cochrane RCMP led to an October search warrant that yielded quantities of drugs and charges against two Calgary men.
Saskatoon
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Prison sentence sought for Sask. 'medicine man' who sexually assaulted women
Lawyers in a sexual assault case are seeking a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan elder who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Saskatoon teen turned himself in after Mount Royal bear spray incident
Saskatoon police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a firearm incident at Mount Royal Collegiate on Monday.
Regina
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Regina police investigate city's 7th murder of 2022
Regina police are investigating the city’s seventh murder of 2022 following the death of a Regina man.
-
CFL yet to announce Grey Cup halftime performer less than a month before kickoff
The 109th Grey Cup is less than a month away, but the Canadian Football League (CFL) has not announced who will be performing for this year’s halftime show.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
-
Nikki Kaur's dismissal from Brampton job a 'targeted retaliation,' her lawyers allege
Lawyers representing defeated mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur are alleging that her dismissal from her director job at Brampton city hall is unlawful and a 'targeted retaliation.'
-
Toronto warns residents about fake city employees trying to enter homes
If you’ve recently received a phone call from a City of Toronto employee asking to access your home to perform a water inspection, chances are you’re being duped.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Quebec won't rule out banning solo driving in Lafontaine Tunnel ahead of construction
The Legault government is not ruling out banning access to the Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel in the Montreal region for drivers travelling alone.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A plans to open Ottawa restaurant as part of Canadian expansion
U.S.-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to come to Canada's capital in the coming years.
-
Ford gov't targets housing crisis, but suburban residents concerned about intensification
The goal is to build 1.5 million homes in Ontario in ten years, with Ottawa expected to build 161,000 new houses by 2031. That means building up density near transit stations, and waiving or cutting some fees developers pay.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
Proposed provincial housing rules welcomed by some in Waterloo region
The provincial government laid out a proposal Tuesday aimed at getting more homes built around Ontario and some people in Waterloo region are welcoming the potential change.
-
Future of Cambridge CTS site uncertain with newly elected council at the helm
The future of the consumption treatment services site (CTS) in the City of Cambridge could be in jeopardy with a new mayor and new councillors at the helm.
Northern Ontario
-
Dramatic moments in Sudbury courtroom as man sentenced for brother's murder
In a unanimous decision, convicted killer Kerry Burke was sentenced to life in prison in Sudbury on Wednesday for murdering his younger brother.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
New councillors in Sudbury eager to get to work
As the dust settles from Monday's municipal election, there are a number of new faces on local councils across the north. That includes three new people who are stepping into city politics in Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Winnipeg police identify car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified a car that officers believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday
Vancouver
-
Do you recognize this woman? Vancouver police appeal for help identifying body found in September
Police in Vancouver are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead nearly a month ago.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
-
Arson, 'targeted attack on emergency services vehicles' under investigation in Smithers, B.C.
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel that police say may be a 'targeted attack.'
Vancouver Island
-
Mother and baby unharmed after man throws coffee on them: VicPD
Victoria police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on Wednesday morning.
-
Canadian sailor found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.
Sailors aboard an Esquimalt, B.C.-based warship are mourning the death of a fellow crewmember. Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing earlier this week.
-
Financial experts offer tips as Bank of Canada hikes interest rates again to fight inflation
It’s uncertain financial times for many Canadians as inflation has already taken a big bite out of family budgets.