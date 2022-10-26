New esports program at Vimy Ridge coaches kids to compete online

The new esports program at Vimy Ridge Academy teaches students skills needed for careers in the tech and video game sectors. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) The new esports program at Vimy Ridge Academy teaches students skills needed for careers in the tech and video game sectors. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. (CDC via AP)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island