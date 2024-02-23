New exhibit brings Cambodian culture and history to Edmonton

A new exhibit in Edmonton is offering a look back at one of Asia's greatest empires.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia opened at the Royal Alberta Museum Friday.

The interactive exhibit includes more than 120 artifacts from Cambodia's Khmer Empire and its famous capital Angkor.

"The temples of Angkor have such a rich history, and we’re excited some of its treasures are coming to Alberta in this incredible exhibition," Tanya Fir, minister of fine arts, culture and status of women said in a press release Friday.

The Khmer Empire reigned from the 9th to 15th centuries, governing over what is not modern-day Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and parts of southern China and Myanmar.

The interactive exhibit will share the age's history through films, audiovisual displays and authentic and recreated artifacts.

Visitors can also learn more about the scientific methods being used to excavate, map and learn more about the empire and its immense cities and temples.

The exhibit was brought to the museum in partnership with Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

Kong Vireak, secretary of state and minister of culture and fine arts for Cambodia's government, said Angkor represents the "identity and soul" of the Khmer nation.

"Although Angkor has become part of our history, numerous cultural legacies, in particular intangible heritages, remain and are being kept alive by local people today, as you will see in this exhibition," Vireak said in the release.

The exhibit will remain at the museum until July 28. Entry is included with general admission.