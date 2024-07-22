New Fort Edmonton Park display chronicles historical struggles of 2SLGBTQ+ people in Alberta

A new display from Fort Edmonton Park and the Edmonton Queer History Project details the history of marginalized communities in Alberta.

The exhibition titled 'Regulating Morality: Exploring Edmonton's Queer History' shows how 2SLGBTQ+ people existed in the province over the last century.

The display showcases Premier William (Bible Bill) Aberhart's 1930s Depression-era crusade against homosexuality. It also covers the HIV-AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and the Vriend V. Alberta Supreme Court case that established anti-discrimination rights.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said Monday the display offers an important perspective.

"I've always felt that if we want to build a community for everyone, then we need to look at all the aspects of exclusion in our city," Sohi said.

The historical displays will line the shelves of Reed's China and Gift Shop on Fort Edmonton Park's 1920s Street until mid-September.