A pair of new murals is brightening two of Edmonton’s LRT stations this summer.

On Monday, a new mural at Edmonton's Corona LRT station was unveiled celebrating Edmonton's Metis, francophone and Ukrainian history.

It's one of several makeovers planned for transit centres across Edmonton through the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights.

"This project is a lot about representation in public spaces," said Maigan van der Giessen with the centre. "[We're] making sure communities we don't hear from or we don't see represented are front and centre in our most public spaces."

Artists meet with community members to listen to their stories and turn them into murals.

Corona station is the fourth transit centre to get an appearance overhaul with Clareview station next up for a revamp.

On Tuesday, a separate mural was revealed at the Churchill LRT pedway.

The city says persistent graffiti issues prompted it to consider different ideas to make the passage more welcoming.

"We came up with a public art project that would beautify the space and pay homage to both modern and traditional Indigenous culture,” said Cheng-Hsin Chang, coordinator with the Community Standards Peace Officer Section.

The Churchill mural is the work of four young artists who plan to finish the work by the end of the week.