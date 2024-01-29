New online tools help researchers better study, monitor Alberta wildlife

Alberta researchers are encouraged an online reporting tool under development for remote camera users will help them better study and monitor wildlife.

While researchers have been using remote cameras for years, coordinating with others, collecting data and reporting information have been challenges for them, the Ministry of Alberta Environment and Protected Areas said Monday in a media release.

Footage from remote cameras helps researchers track wildlife numbers, better understand animal behaviours and consider conservation methods. The cameras are also considered to be particularly effective in studying more elusive species of mammals such as cougars and wolverines.

To aid wildlife experts in their work, the Alberta government is helping develop new resources.

The government and the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute have coordinated to distribute remote cameras across the province, helping researchers agencies and industry track more than 2,500 species.

Through a $66,000 grant from the Office of the Chief Scientist, Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, AMBI and the University of Alberta developed standards, best practices and training tools for remote cameras.

Another $70,000 in funding this year is slated to help create an online reporting tool/app for those who collect remote footage.

Alberta's Office of the Chief Scientist coordinates delivery of the province's environmental science program to provide information about the condition of the environment.

Jonathan Thompson, Alberta's chief scientist, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday he's pleased his office could provide the grants to make it easier "for individuals who are interested in developing remote camera pod projects."

"(The more recent grant) also gives them better access and understanding on how to better analyze that data, improve ways to gather that data and to make sure that it's consistent within the province, which allows us to address larger-scale questions in the province, particularly from a wildlife population perspective," he said.

The main benefit of the new online tool is it will "help standardize approaches to collecting remote camera data and wildlife monitoring," as both researchers and the public will be able to use it, Thompson said, adding that his ministry finds many remote camera users are "dedicated" members of the public who are interested in wildlife monitoring.

"If people are interested in contributing data to provincial efforts, that allows us to have access to far more data to help us improve (processes)," he said.

"Wildlife are an important natural resource in our province. It is contingent upon us providing good data to have evidence-informed management and conservation plans for Alberta wildlife species. That's the big driver from my perspective as chief scientist."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kerry McAthey