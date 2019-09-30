New pool installed in St. Albert yard to replace one contaminated by bus
A crane lifts a new pool into a St. Albert backyard to replace one that was contaminated after a school bus drove into it. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 10:07AM MDT
A St. Albert family is getting a new pool installed after a school bus drove into the existing one in their yard.
Crews installed the pool on Monday morning.
On July 29, a bus driven by Margaret Knight, 69, was travelling on McKenney Avenue, when it crashed through a fence and into a backyard pool.
Knight was taken to hospital as a result of the crash.
Last week, she was issued tickets by the RCMP for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.
The pool was contaminated with oil and developed a leak as a result of the crash.