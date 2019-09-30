

CTV News Edmonton





A St. Albert family is getting a new pool installed after a school bus drove into the existing one in their yard.

Crews installed the pool on Monday morning.

On July 29, a bus driven by Margaret Knight, 69, was travelling on McKenney Avenue, when it crashed through a fence and into a backyard pool.

Knight was taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

Last week, she was issued tickets by the RCMP for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The pool was contaminated with oil and developed a leak as a result of the crash.