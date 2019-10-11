Friday afternoon marked the grand opening of the brand new RCMP detachment in Parkland County.

The new building brings the Spruce Grove and Stony Plain RCMP detachments together in one facility.

"It changes the dynamics of how people work because now we’re all under one building," explained Cpl. Cuneyt Zanbak, "It Improves policing by pooling our resources and increasing our communication together making faster response times and helping officers to collaborate more readily."

Dignitaries and law-enforcement members we’re on hand for the official ribbon-cutting, with a large section of the local community coming out to show their support.

Lynne Schmidt Has been a member of the Spruce Grove community for 25 years and was excited to see the new facility up and running.

"We’ve been watching this building from the ground up, and it’s been really important to our community to have such a nice facility for the RCMP and their staff."

The building has new technological advancements, more space for the officers, and according to police on hand the facility also has room for them to grow.