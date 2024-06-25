EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • New record: Oilers 50/50 winner to get nearly $11M

    Rogers Place in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton) Rogers Place in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
    The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's 50/50 broke a new record Monday night.

    The EOCF sold $21.6 million worth of tickets and the winner will receive $10.8 million.

    The winner has until 4 p.m. Friday to claim the prize.

    A playoffs bonus jackpot draw on Wednesday is at nearly $8 million.

