Newfoundland semi driver killed in crash in Alberta
A 61-year-old Newfoundland man was killed after he crashed his semi on an Alberta highway
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle rollover around 6 p.m. on Monday.
It happened on Highway 881, about 15 kilometres north of Lac La Biche.
The victim, who is from Musgravetown, NL, was declared dead at the scene.
Police have not released his name.
According to Mounties, the semi was headed southbound when the driver lost control and rolled into the northbound ditch.
The semi was hauling compressed nitrogen gas, but police say there were no spills or leaks.
Lac La Biche is about 220 kilometres north of Edmonton.
