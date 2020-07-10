EDMONTON -- The NHL could officially announce Edmonton as a hub city after players vote on the return-to-play collective bargaining agreement Friday.

On July 1, TSN reported the NHL had chosen Edmonton and Toronto as its two hub cities to finish out the season, beating out the likes of Las Vegas, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The selection process focused on health measures to keep players and staff safe from COVID-19, including lower virus numbers, testing capacity and a bubble with hotels, an arena and practice rinks.

On Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported the top six teams in the western conference, which includes the Edmonton Oilers, would stay at the JW Marriot in Ice District, with the remaining six teams staying at the nearby Sutton Place.

McKenzie also previously reported the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Rogers Place.

Training camps are scheduled to begin Monday as part of Phase 3, with teams scheduled to travel to Edmonton and Toronto on July 26 when Phase 4 begins.