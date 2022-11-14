No Danielle dollars coming, but here's what cost of living supports to expect
While Alberta will not send affordability cheques to help with the rising cost of living, Premier Danielle Smith pledged targeted support is coming.
When asked at a Monday press conference, Alberta's premier said she would not follow the Government of Saskatchewan's lead in mailing out $500 tax credit cheques.
Over the next two weeks, Saskatchewan residents aged 18 or older who filed a tax return in that province last year will receive the money, a measure that Premier Scott Moe said would help residents with surging inflation.
Those payments are being funded by a budget surplus created by higher-than-expected natural resource revenues, Saskatchewan officials say.
Alberta is also expected to be in the black this year, with a projected $13.2 billion budget surplus announced this summer.
Smith said she is focused on providing targeted aid to those who need it most.
- Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
- Canadians cut back on groceries, while stores deal with the leftovers
"We've got a number of measures that we are considering," Alberta's premier said.
"Yes, we are going to give targeted support and it is going to be substantial, but it's not going to be in the model of… Ralph bucks in the past or what we are seeing in Saskatchewan," Smith added.
She indicated a "package of supports" would be unveiled in the coming weeks, with caucus and cabinet meetings still ongoing to settle on what precise measures would be included.
Last week, Smith directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to re-index AISH and senior benefits to inflation. No timeline or cost estimate was provided.
With former United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney at the helm, the provincial government removed inflation indexing to AISH in 2019, saying the program was among the most generous in Canada.
- Alberta government to increase funding for people who work with disabled
- Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Smith says the most pressing concerns she has heard from Albertans include the rising cost of pharmaceutical drugs for seniors, high energy and home heating bills and the significant cost of gas and diesel at the pumps.
"We are going to make sure that we provide support for every single Albertan, it'll just be in different ways," she said. "We just want to make sure that we are targeting the most significant support to those who are most in need."
With files from CTV News Regina's Brendan Ellis
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
What the convoy commission learned from public safety and global affairs witnesses, documents
The Public Order Emergency Commission started hearing from federal officials for the first time on Monday, as it continues the inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here's a roundup of the key moments from Monday's Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada witnesses.
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada's top music talent.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Rarely used designation bans Iranian regime's top officials from Canada
The federal government has formally banned the top echelons of the Iranian regime from Canada, with a new, rarely used designation now in place that allows border agents to deny foreigners access to the country.
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like going to paradise' former Huskie remembers hockey at Rutherford Rink
A piece of hockey history in Saskatoon is coming down after more than 90 years of existence.
-
Virus levels up 461 per cent in Saskatoon wastewater
The latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data shows that levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have shot up over 461 per cent since last week.
-
Over $32 million of federal, provincial funding awarded for new Martensville rink
The City of Martensville is getting a new rink and recreation centre — just one of nine projects across the province to receive funding through a COVID-era federal infrastructure program.
Regina
-
House explosion in Regina caused by natural gas leak: Fire department
A compromised natural gas line was found to be the cause of the house explosion that rocked a central Regina neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
'Four and a half years in the making': Final touches underway for 109th Grey Cup Festival
Hundreds of workers are putting the final touches on the REAL District ahead of the 109th Grey Cup Festival.
-
'Very concerning': Province faces questions following explosion of government housing unit in Regina
The NDP opposition pushed for answers about the weekend explosion of a vacant government-owned housing unit in central Regina.
Atlantic
-
Christmas controversy: Parade organizers, CBRM mayor receive threats after route change
After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17-year-old student in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto high school, police say
A Grade 12 student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario boosts income cap for ODSP recipients but no new changes for those who can’t work
The province has drastically increased the amount of money someone on Ontario’s Disability Support Program (ODSP) can earn before their benefits are impacted; however funding remains unchanged for those who cannot enter the workforce.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Montreal
-
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
-
Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say
Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
Ottawa
-
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal a Jeep Gladiator in Orleans
One Ottawa man, who nearly had his Jeep stolen, watched the whole process on security camera as thieves tried, but failed, to take it.
-
'I have enjoyed every moment': Jim Watson's final day as mayor of Ottawa
Jim Watson spent Monday as his last official day as the Mayor of Ottawa, a position he has held for 12 years, saying goodbye to colleagues, writing emails and clearing out his office.
-
One mother's story of long wait times in the ER
With a sick baby in her arm, Chelsey Gerrard headed to CHEO’s emergency room by ambulance. Her seven-month-old son, Finn, was having a severe allergic reaction. She waited nearly 13 hours.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits
Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.
-
Northlake Woods Public School will pivot to online learning Tuesday due to an 'electrical issue'
Northwood Public School will be closed on Tuesday due to an ongoing “electrical issue.”
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
-
The Timmins community reacts to 2022's living wage increase
Every year, Living Wage Ontario calculates what people need to earn to pay for things like shelter, food, transportation and clothing. The living wage for Timmins and other cities like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Mare is now $19.70 an hour.
-
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Winnipeg
-
'I'm really happy': Ukrainian immigrants find solace in Winnipeg after fleeing war
Three Ukrainian immigrants escaping conflict in their country are calling Winnipeg home, with the road to becoming part of the community fast-tracked by people's generosity.
-
Group of Indigenous women partner with Winnipeg cab companies to improve safety
A committee made up of Indigenous women is working with cab companies and the City of Winnipeg’s Vehicles for Hire department to improve safety for women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Head of Vancouver Police Union shares 'F*** DTES grifters' image on Twitter
The president of the Vancouver Police Union is facing backlash for a social media image he shared over the weekend that reads, "F*** DTES grifters."
-
Whitecaps part with Canadian striker Cavallini, veteran defender Nerwinski
Canadian international striker Lucas Cavallini and longtime defender Jake Nerwinski are among the players who will not be returning to the Vancouver Whitecaps for the 2023 Major League Soccer season.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mother intends to plead guilty to baby's murder in 2015
A Victoria woman intends to plead guilty to the death of her infant daughter seven years ago.
-
Men who escaped Vancouver Island prison plead not guilty to murder
Two men accused of killing a man the day after escaping a minimum-security federal prison on Vancouver Island pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as their trial got underway in British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday.
-
Port Hardy hospital ER hit with more overnight closures
The emergency department at the Port Hardy Hospital will be closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Island health authority.