Smith hints at health leadership overhaul, reiterates no mask mandates for Alberta schools

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said significant changes are coming to health leadership in the province within the coming days and re-emphasized mask mandates will not be coming to classrooms this year.

At a Monday news conference, Smith said as schools deal with "three surges" of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and influenza, mask mandates will not be introduced.

"Anyone who feels comfortable to wear a mask should wear a mask," the premier added. "That should be a personal choice, and anyone who wants to make that choice, I support them."

"We've heard loud and clear from parents that they want a normal school environment for their kids, and we are going to let kids be kids."

The premier said she is focused on doing what she can to help secure more supply of children's cold and flu medication and ensure hospital capacity can meet demand.

"I think those are the two things they are looking for me to do," Smith added.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said she instructed school boards to revert back to pre-pandemic reporting for outbreaks as the province shifts to an endemic approach to respiratory illnesses.

No school authority in the province has requested a mask mandate to date, LaGrange added.

"I don't want us to get into a situation where we think that the kind of extreme measures taken during COVID are going to become the normal," Smith said.

"We've had two-and-a-half years of school disruption and we want to make sure that we don't have any additional disruptions."

Last Thursday, Edmonton Public Schools reported a 13.72 per cent student absentee rate, or more than 14,400 students, with 168 schools declaring an outbreak.

Of those schools, 34 indicated more than 20 per cent of their students were absent due to illness and 43 reported a confirmed, likely or close contact of a COVID-19 case.

At Edmonton Catholic, officials confirmed 15 per cent, about 6,900 students, were absent due to illness on Monday.

Smith says that after the COVID-19 pandemic, parents have become more aware of the need to keep sick kids at home to prevent the spread of viruses, explaining the high student absentee rates.

"I congratulate parents for taking that advice seriously," Smith said. "I think we still have a few difficult months to get through respiratory virus season."

CHANGES TO HEALTH LEADERSHIP COMING

Smith signalled several changes to public health and Alberta Health Services were to be unveiled in the coming days as the province deals with surging emergency room wait times.

When asked by CTV News if the chief medical officer of health would be providing any updates to parents, Smith said Albertans would hear from the top doctor "in a number of days."

"We will be making an announcement in that regard in the coming days," Smith said. "We will make sure that the advice that school boards and parents need to receive will be received by the chief medical officer of health."

In a follow-up question confirming if that would be Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Smith simply re-stated: "We will be hearing from the chief medical officer of health."

A few hours later, Alberta Health announced it had appointed a new interim chief medical officer of health effective Monday.

A panel of doctors have also been advising Smith on what direction health policy should be headed, the premier said.

"I will be announcing my doctor's advisory committee in the coming days," she added. "I have a doctor's advisory committee that is talking to lots of doctors, consulting widely and they'll be the ones that are advising me."

'A NEW PHASE'

Later this week, Smith said "significant reforms" to Alberta Health Services would also be unveiled.

"That's really important because if parents don't have the drugs that they need to be able to treat fever at home, then they're going to hospital waiting rooms and the hospital waits are unacceptably long," Smith said.

The changes will be focused on increasing the efficiency of emergency rooms, Smith says.

On her first day of being premier last month, Smith stated Dr. Hinshaw would be replaced with a new team of public health advisors.

According to Hinshaw's employment agreement, the province's top doctor's employment can be terminated "at any time," given written notice is provided to her that totals four weeks for each full year of continuous work, maxed at 26 weeks.

Hinshaw began her fixed-term employment on Jan. 21, 2019, with her contract set to end on Jan. 26, 2024.

In place of a termination notice, the province can provide the chief medical officer of health with a severance payment equal to the base salary for the notice period.

"I appreciate the work that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has done, but I think that we are in a new phase where we are now talking about treating coronavirus as endemic, as we do influenza," Smith said on Oct. 11.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov