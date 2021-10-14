No injuries reported in central Alberta plane crash

EDMONTON -

Transport Canada and RCMP are investigating a plane crash at an airport in central Alberta.

Mounties say the crash was reported to them at 3:28 p.m. Thursday.

A plane, taking off from Ponoka Airport, was trying to take off when it flipped on the runway, RCMP said.

The pilot, the sole occupant onboard, managed to exit the overturned aircraft without any injuries.

Ponoka is located approximately 59 kilometres north of Red Deer and 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.