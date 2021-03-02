EDMONTON -- An Edmonton company is gearing up to offer what they believe is the world’s fastest COVID-19 detection test, and it eliminates the need for a nasal swab.

GLM Medical’s Inta-Test promises to deliver results in under 15 seconds using only saliva. The test doesn’t require equipment or a lab to process results; instead it produces a signal when exposed to COVID-19 viral antigens.

The company has early data suggesting the test is 89-90 per cent effective.

“This screening tool is ideal for people boarding a plane or cruise ship, entering a venue for a concert or sporting event, entry into casinos, schools, theme parks and endless other scenarios,” Dr. Leah Coumont of GLM Medical said in a written release.

“I am pleased with the results of our validation testing.”

The company is currently entering clinical trials and working on regulatory and safety data for Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and World Health Organization.

It’s not clear how long the clinical trials will take, or when the product could be available in Canada.