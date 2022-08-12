Northeast Edmonton roads closed after one-vehicle crash

A portion of 128 Avenue in northeast Edmonton is closed after a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The avenue is closed between 78 Street and 80 Street as police investigate.

"As the vehicle struck a power pole, there may also be power outages impacting traffic and pedestrian control lights in the area," the Edmonton Police Service said.

Drivers are asked to take other routes and treat intersections without working traffic lights as four-way stops.

The EPCOR website shows there are 68 customers without power in Balwin and Yellowhead Corridor East since 5:26 a.m. due to "vehicle hitting equipment."

Power is scheduled to come back around 10 a.m.