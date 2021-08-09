Advertisement
Northern Alta. RCMP respond to incident near hamlet's mosque
Lac La Biche, Alta., residents near 100 Street from 103 Street to 94 Avenue were told to shelter in place on Aug. 8, 2021, sometime before midnight. A public notice by the county specified police were responding to an event that was happening "near" the Al Kareem Mosque in the area, and closed the street. (Photo submitted by resident.)
EDMONTON -- Mounties in a northern Alberta community responded to an emergency situation near a mosque early Monday morning.
Lac La Biche County saw 100 Street from 103 Street to 94 Avenue in the hamlet of the same name closed sometime before midnight. The public notice specified the event was happening "near" the Al Kareem Mosque, which is down the street from the Canadian Moslem Association.
Neighbourhood residents were told to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.
The county said around 1 a.m. the area had been reopened.
RCMP haven't said what officers responded to or if anyone was injured.
Lac La Biche, a community of about 2,300, is some 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
More to come...