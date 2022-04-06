Not 'willing to risk' NDP government, 19 former MLAs endorse Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the UCP (United Conservative Party) annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the UCP (United Conservative Party) annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island