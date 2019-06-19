#NotInMyCity: Paul Brandt brings anti-human trafficking initiative to Edmonton
Paul Brandt brought his #NotInMyCity campaign to the Edmonton International Airport on June 19. (Matt Marshall/CTV Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 9:55AM MDT
Country music superstar Paul Brandt is bringing his #NotInMyCity movement to Edmonton. The initiative is designed to combat child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.
Brandt is partnering with the Edmonton International Airport to help educate the public and airport staff about how to protect some of the most vulnerable people in the country.
#NotInMyCity was created in 2017. More information about the movement can be found online.