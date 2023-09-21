Notley demands Smith remove from caucus MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest
Premier Danielle Smith is keeping MLA Jason Stephan in her UCP caucus despite an Alberta NDP demand to remove him for speaking at a '1MillionMarch4Children' protest.
Stephan, the second term representative for Red Deer-South, said the event was about parental rights and denied widespread criticism that the protests were hateful as he shared a stage with a local school trustee who recently likened the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
"[Stephan] shouldn't be anywhere near the caucus. Long since should have been kicked out, should have been the first thing the premier said this morning," Notley told reporters on Thursday.
Notley became emotional as she delivered a message to queer and trans youth that they are "loved" and "respected."
She then recalled seeing a video from a Wednesday protest in Calgary where a young boy called gay people "psychopaths" and "disgusting," to mixed crowd reaction.
"It broke my heart. Children are not born with hate in their heart but somebody convinced a four- or five-year-old to hold a mic and spew hate," Notley said.
"And the premier is failing to condemn this. And that, to me, is one of the most profound failures in leadership that I've ever seen."
In the Alberta capital, a protest organizer said the group wants "healthy boundaries" in schools and doesn't believe sexuality and gender identity are appropriate topics for children.
A leader of the counter-protest argued inclusive policies in schools are helping queer and trans kids feel safe and accepted.
Smith was asked what she thought of the nationwide marches, which attracted hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.
"Well look, I mean, I am sympathetic to parents who want to preserve the innocence of their kids for as long as they can," the premier said, adding there are mechanisms in Alberta's system to allow parental control on issues like sexuality and religion.
"That being said, we also know sometimes these protests can get a little heated and it's unfortunate if people take their opposition too far and cross the line and there are mechanisms in law to make sure that that gets addressed."
Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan speaks at a "1MillionMarch4Children" protest in Red Deer on September, 20, 2023. (Credit: rdnewsNOW)
Her office later defended Stephan, in an email to CTV News Edmonton.
"As the premier said earlier today, she does not condone hate speech or violence. MLA Jason Stephan spoke on behalf of parents and constituents, exercising his freedom of speech peacefully," press secretary Sam Blackett wrote.
A spokesperson for the UCP said on Wednesday that "MLAs may speak to these issues on behalf of their constituents" and that the caucus supports "peaceful protest and open, grassroots debate."
Many have denounced the '1MillionMarch4Children' events, including Notley and several of her MLAs, Edmonton Mayor Amajeet Sohi, the president of the Alberta Teachers Association and the leader of the Alberta Federation of Labour.
Sohi used the words "discrimination, hatred, or bigotry" in his condemnation of the protests and said they will "actually cause tremendous harm to our 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, their families, and allies."
Smith would only say Wednesday that she was "aware" of the protests while encouraging people to engage "peacefully."
"Smith went as far as she could, I think, because of internal politics and didn't show a whole lot of courage," said Mount Royal Political Scientist Duane Bratt who believes Smith is walking a "tightrope" in an effort to not upset her social conservative base.
Notley, meanwhile, vowed to keep fighting for the human rights of queer and trans youth before addressing the premier and Stephan.
"That hate must be condemned and the fact that the premier is normalizing it by allowing one of her caucus members to participate in this is appalling, just appalling," she said.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
U.S. talking to India about Canada murder, no 'special exemption': Biden adviser
The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no 'special exemption' in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
1 person killed and dozens injured after bus carrying students crashes on I-84 in Orange County, New York
At least one person has died and dozens more were injured when a bus carrying students rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, about 75 miles north of New York City, authorities said.
Freeland tables 'affordable housing and groceries' bill, Trudeau calls for all-party backing
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tabled new legislation to implement the promised removal of GST from new rental developments, and to revamp Canada's competition laws, framing the bill as a package that will result in more affordable housing and groceries, eventually.
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
Calgary
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
-
Notley demands Smith remove from caucus MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest
Premier Danielle Smith is keeping MLA Jason Stephan in her UCP caucus despite an Alberta NDP demand to remove him for speaking at a '1MillionMarch4Children' protest.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire chief named National Fire Chief of the Year
Saskatoon’s fire chief has been named National Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC).
-
Protesters face off in Saskatoon over school pronoun policy
Hundreds of people descended on downtown Saskatoon Wednesday as duelling protests squared off over a policy recently introduced by the Saskatchewan government.
-
Saskatoon crews called out to industrial fire in Corman Park
Saskatoon firefighters battled a blaze in an industrial park just outside the city on Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Regina police warn residents against pointing lasers at planes
A total of seven people have been charged after allegedly pointing lasers at Regina's police plane so far this year.
-
City administration proposes 5.29% mill rate increase in 2024
Regina city administration proposed a mill rate increase of 5.29 per cent to executive committee as budget discussions officially got underway Wednesday.
-
Police operation in Regina leads to arrest of man wanted on sexual assault charges
A man who was wanted on sexual assault charges now faces firearms charges after he was arrested on Wednesday night in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers almost $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag reaches almost $3 million for credit monitoring services alone.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death of 32-year-old woman
Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 32-year-old woman from Bible Hill is considered suspicious.
-
Nova Scotia to mirror Ottawa and remove sales tax from new rental constructions
Nova Scotia's premier says his government will remove the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax from the construction of new rental apartment buildings.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleads not guilty as sex-assault trial opens in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual-assault case, as jury selection for his trial got underway.
Montreal
-
'It's just unacceptable': More than 400 students waiting to attend English school as ministry clears eligibility certificate backlog
Already three weeks into the school year, hundreds of students are still waiting on Quebec's education ministry to issue eligibility certificates to attend English school, according to a group representing English-language school boards in Quebec.
-
Kids exposed to crime and drug use at downtown Montreal daycare near homeless shelter, say parents
Parents at a daycare in downtown Montreal say they're worried about their children's safety because of rampant crime and drug use in the area. At CPE Le Petit Palais, interactions with the local homeless population are a daily occurrence.
-
Public sector unions planning large demonstration in Montreal on Saturday
Thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration planned by the public sector unions in a common front on Saturday in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Kingston, Ont. sisters charged with fraud for claiming Inuit status
Two sisters from Kingston and their adoptive mother have been charged by Iqaluit RCMP with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation into allegations they falsely claimed to be Inuit in order to receive a benefit as adopted Inuit children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI).
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
-
Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleads not guilty as sex-assault trial opens in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual-assault case, as jury selection for his trial got underway.
Vancouver
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
'It's all politics': B.C. residents feel impact of India visa shutdown
As diplomatic tensions between India and Canada continue to mount, some B.C. residents are starting to feel the effects.
-
'A moment of profound sadness': Young man's body recovered from B.C. lake
The body of a young man who drowned in Windermere Lake in Invermere, B.C. last weekend has now been found, Mounties confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo parents awarded $328K for loss of support after teen killed in crosswalk
The parents of a Nanaimo teenager who was struck in a crosswalk and later died in hospital have been awarded $327,635 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge recognized the Korean practice of hyodo, in which a child is expected to provide financial and domestic support to their parents.
-
Small plane crash injures 2 on Vancouver Island
Two people sustained minor injuries when their small plane crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island. A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News the privately owned de Havilland Beaver aircraft "collided with the terrain" approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River.
-
B.C sheriff shortage leads to delays, cancellations of dozens of court hearings
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma is promising more money to fix a chronic shortage of sheriffs that has led to at least 86 court appearances being cancelled or delayed this year.