After the Alberta government announced a halt to B.C. wine imports, in response to the province’s actions on the Trans Mountain pipeline, Notley said she was giving the federal government, and the B.C. government space to talk.

Two weeks ago, B.C.’s government announced it was looking at a number of measures “to improve preparedness, response and recovery necessary to protect B.C.’s environment” and one of those measures included restricting the increase of diluted bitumen transported through pipelines.

In the days that followed that announcement, Notley called it ‘political game-playing’, and said electricity purchase talks with B.C. would be suspended. Later on, she said the AGLC would halt imports of B.C. wines.

On Monday, Notley said she didn’t want to escalate the feud, but called B.C.’s actions illegal, and said they must be reversed – but the province would give B.C. and Ottawa time to discuss the issue.

In November, 2016, the federal government gave the green light to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley said her government hasn’t ruled out further action against the province’s western neighbour, but said she doesn’t want to hurt Alberta’s interests in the process.

