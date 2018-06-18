Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Notley shuffles cabinet: Changes made to Status of Women, Service Alberta ministries
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:28AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 1:32PM MDT
In a ceremony held Monday morning, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced some changes to her cabinet.
The Status of Women portfolio was handed to Minister Danielle Larivee, and Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson was appointed to the Service Alberta portfolio.
Larivee was already Minister of Children’s Services; she had previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs before being moved in January, 2017.
The two portfolios were previously held by Minister Stephanie McLean. She announced in late May that she would not seek re-election in 2019.
Associate Minister for Health Brandy Payne has also announced she would not seek re-election next year, and Notley said Monday that her responsibilities would be absorbed by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.
The current cabinet is as follows:
|
Rachel Notley
|
Premier of Alberta
|
Sarah Hoffman
|
Deputy Premier
|
Brian Mason
|
Minister of Infrastructure
|
David Eggen
|
Minister of Education
|
Deron Bilous
|
Minister of Economic Development and Trade
|
Joseph Ceci
|
President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
|
Kathleen Ganley
|
Minister of Justice and Solicitor General
|
Shannon Phillips
|
Minister of Environment and Parks
|
Oneil Carlier
|
Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
|
Shaye Anderson
|
Minister of Municipal Affairs
|
Danielle Larivee
|
Minister of Children’s Services
|
Margaret McCuaig-Boyd
|
Minister of Energy
|
Irfan Sabir
|
Minister of Community and Social Services
|
Lori Sigurdson
|
Minister of Seniors and Housing
|
Richard Feehan
|
Minister of Indigenous Relations
|
Christina Gray
|
Minister of Labour
|
Brian Malkinson
|
Minister of Service Alberta
|
Ricardo Miranda
|
Minister of Culture and Tourism
|
Marlin Schmidt
|
Minister of Advanced Education
Before Monday's changes, cabinet was made up of 20 members - it now has 19 members.