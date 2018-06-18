In a ceremony held Monday morning, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced some changes to her cabinet.

The Status of Women portfolio was handed to Minister Danielle Larivee, and Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson was appointed to the Service Alberta portfolio.

Larivee was already Minister of Children’s Services; she had previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs before being moved in January, 2017.

The two portfolios were previously held by Minister Stephanie McLean. She announced in late May that she would not seek re-election in 2019.

Associate Minister for Health Brandy Payne has also announced she would not seek re-election next year, and Notley said Monday that her responsibilities would be absorbed by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

The current cabinet is as follows:

Rachel Notley

Premier of Alberta
President of Executive Council

Sarah Hoffman

Deputy Premier
Minister of Health

Brian Mason

Minister of Infrastructure
Minister of Transportation
Government House Leader

David Eggen

Minister of Education

Deron Bilous

Minister of Economic Development and Trade
Deputy Government House Leader

Joseph Ceci

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Kathleen Ganley

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Shannon Phillips

Minister of Environment and Parks
Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Oneil Carlier

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
Deputy Government House Leader

Shaye Anderson

Minister of Municipal Affairs

Danielle Larivee

Minister of Children’s Services
Minister of Status of Women

Margaret McCuaig-Boyd

Minister of Energy

Irfan Sabir

Minister of Community and Social Services

Lori Sigurdson

Minister of Seniors and Housing

Richard Feehan

Minister of Indigenous Relations

Christina Gray

Minister of Labour
Minister Responsible for Democratic Renewal

Brian Malkinson

Minister of Service Alberta

Ricardo Miranda

Minister of Culture and Tourism

Marlin Schmidt

Minister of Advanced Education

Before Monday's changes, cabinet was made up of 20 members - it now has 19 members.