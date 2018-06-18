In a ceremony held Monday morning, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced some changes to her cabinet.

The Status of Women portfolio was handed to Minister Danielle Larivee, and Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson was appointed to the Service Alberta portfolio.

Larivee was already Minister of Children’s Services; she had previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs before being moved in January, 2017.

The two portfolios were previously held by Minister Stephanie McLean. She announced in late May that she would not seek re-election in 2019.

Associate Minister for Health Brandy Payne has also announced she would not seek re-election next year, and Notley said Monday that her responsibilities would be absorbed by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

The current cabinet is as follows:

Rachel Notley Premier of Alberta

President of Executive Council Sarah Hoffman Deputy Premier

Minister of Health Brian Mason Minister of Infrastructure

Minister of Transportation

Government House Leader David Eggen Minister of Education Deron Bilous Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Deputy Government House Leader Joseph Ceci President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Kathleen Ganley Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Shannon Phillips Minister of Environment and Parks

Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office Oneil Carlier Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Deputy Government House Leader Shaye Anderson Minister of Municipal Affairs Danielle Larivee Minister of Children’s Services

Minister of Status of Women Margaret McCuaig-Boyd Minister of Energy Irfan Sabir Minister of Community and Social Services Lori Sigurdson Minister of Seniors and Housing Richard Feehan Minister of Indigenous Relations Christina Gray Minister of Labour

Minister Responsible for Democratic Renewal Brian Malkinson Minister of Service Alberta Ricardo Miranda Minister of Culture and Tourism Marlin Schmidt Minister of Advanced Education

Before Monday's changes, cabinet was made up of 20 members - it now has 19 members.