EDMONTON -- Online retail giant Amazon is hiring more than 700 workers across Alberta as it prepares to open three new buildings, with 600 of those jobs coming to the company's Nisku warehouse just south of Edmonton.

Sitting on 68 acres of land, the one-million-square-foot warehouse in Nisku will supply customer orders. Amazon is also hiring full- and part-time workers for delivery stations in Nisku and Calgary.

Full-time wages start at $16 an hour with benefits, the company said in a news release.

Amid the threat of COVID-19, Amazon said it has spent $800 million so far this year on health and safety measures including on-site temperature checks, personal protective equipment and sanitation stations.

Amazon said it will also offer perks like training and continuing education, a "Career Choice" program to help employees move upward and six weeks of parental paid leave.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have at least their high school diploma or equivalent.