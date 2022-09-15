Officer struck by motorcyclist in south Edmonton sustained broken leg: source

The Edmonton police officer struck by a motorcyclist on Wednesday suffered a broken leg that required surgery, a source told CTV News.

The officer was conducting traffic enforcement near northbound Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue when he was struck around 7:15 p.m., according to the Edmonton Police Service.

An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized the evening of Sept. 14, 2022, after they were hit by a motorcyclist while conducting traffic enforcement near northbound Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue. The driver fled the scene.

"The officer was attempting to direct the motorcycle to pull over when he was hit. The motorcycle then fled the scene northbound on Terwillegar Drive," EPS said in a news statement.

According to Edmonton Police Association president Sgt. Mike Elliott, the officer will need surgery.

"We're extremely fortunate that our member's going to be OK, but this member's probably going to feel the effects of this potentially for the rest of his career," he said.

Investigators are looking for tips about the driver of a red 2005 or 2006 Honda CBR 600RR with gold rims. Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are considering speed a factor in the crash.

Elliott told CTV News Edmonton he was "flabbergasted as to why somebody would do this."

"But it just goes to show the dangers that's [sic] out there," he said, speaking about risks of police work.

"It gets worrisome for my colleagues going out on the street 24/7 and we're trying to do our best, but I know everyone is hyper vigilant."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson