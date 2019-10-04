A group of Edmonton police members who were involved in the arrest of a man accused of driving a vehicle into and then stabbing an officer in 2017 were honoured Friday night.

The Edmonton Police Service Recognition Ceremony was held at the Expo Centre.

Among the dozens recognized were nine officers who pursued a suspect after Const. Michael Chernyk was attacked outside an Eskimos game two years ago.

Chernyk was awarded the Medal of Honour on Friday.

"Const. Chernyk defended himself, being mindful of the potential the male could access his sidearm. But Chernyk was able to fend off the attack, and keep it secured. Const. Chernyk was able to stop the attack, then rose to his feet, and radioed for assistance," said EPS Chief Dale McFee at the ceremony.

It's alleged the same man drove a U-Haul truck later that evening and led police on a chase through downtown, striking four pedestrians. Police eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

EPS also recognized officers who had served 20, 30 and 40 years, as well as Edmontonians who have intervened in a crime in progress, or helped officers.

Four individuals were recognized for their quick response on Sept. 18, 2018, when a man began to stab a person waiting for the train at the South Campus LRT platform. Malcolm Wright pulled the attacker off the victim, while three others—two of whom were medical professionals—monitored his condition and consciousness.

A crown prosecutor, Thomas O'Leary, was acknowledged for helping Const. Laura Clarke, who was attacked by an intoxicated man during a traffic stop. O'Leary had been on a ride-a-long with Clarke when she saw the suspect jumping in and out of traffic. When she intervened, the man jumped at her and gouged at her eyes.

Civilian Jesse Shields was thanked for his part in restraining an 80-pound dog that attacked a woman and her cat last year.

Another group was recognized for their intervention when a man at a shooting range suddenly moved to harm himself. Beau Johnson is said to have grabbed the cylinder of the revolver to stop the man, while staff members Jeffrey Dehitta, Daniel Shin and Richard Weiss ran to help him in the struggle.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Bill Fortier