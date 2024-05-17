EDMONTON
    • Officials to provide update on out-of-control fire burning near Fort McMurray

    Officials will provide an update on the 20,000-hectare fire burning southwest of Fort McMurray on Friday.

    Watch the update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 10:30 a.m.

    Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo's fire chief, director of emergency management and mayor are all scheduled to speak, as well as Alberta Wildfire.

    According to the latest information, recent rain has had little impact on the fire, which is burning low and hot, but the cooler weather makes the firefight easier.

    Four neighbourhoods remain evacuated, with some 2,200 people displaced.

    About 170 firefighters are assigned to the area.

    More to come… 

