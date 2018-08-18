Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
OHS investigating death at Workers’ Compensation Board building
Police on scene at the Workers' Compensation Board building after a man in his 50s died Friday, August 18, 2018.
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 5:17PM MDT
A man in his 50s died at the Workers’ Compensation Board building Friday night.
Emergency crews and police responded to the building at 99 Avenue and 107 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Occupation Health and Safety (OHS) did not say how the man died, but they are investigating.