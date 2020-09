EDMONTON -- The winner of the historic Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot on Aug. 7 has come forward.

Daryl Trylik is the owner of ticket A-37051557, taking home $7,088,425.

The team was finally able to make the draw last week after spending several weeks fixing technical issues that saw customers being billed multiple times for tickets.

More than 12,000 customers asked for refunds.