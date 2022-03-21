Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak, forward Derick Brassard in trade deadline day deals

The Edmonton Oilers and general manager Ken Holland have made a pair of NHL trade deadline day acquisitions.

In its first deal, the team acquired defenceman Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2022 second-round draft pick, a 2024 seventh-round pick, as well as forward William Lagesson.

Kulak, 28, has played parts of eight NHL seasons, starting with the Calgary Flames in the 2014-15 season and with Montreal since 2018-19. The Canadiens will retain half of his salary for the remainder of the season.

Kulak lists Stony Plain as his hometown. The left-hander has 13 points in 56 games so far this season.

Lagesson, 26, was selected by the Oilers in fourth round of the 2014 draft. The Swede was in his third season with Edmonton, and had appeared in 30 games this season, recording four assists.

Just after the 1 p.m. MT deadline, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector first reported the Oilers had dealt for Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 draft.

Brassard, 34, is in his 15th NHL season and scored 27 goals for the New York Rangers in 2015-2016.

The Oilers become his seventh team in the last four seasons. The veteran centre had 16 points in 31 games for the Flyers this season.

The team is in Denver on Monday to play the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m.