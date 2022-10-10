Oilers AHL farm team fires head trainer after 'serious felony' charges

The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."

Chad Drown was fired by the Bakersfield Condors after the team was made aware he had been charged in connection to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offence in California.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening.

The Oilers said they "fully support" their farm team's decision to relieve Drown of his duties.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Drown was arrested Sunday during a "decoy operation." He was charged with:

PC 288.3(a) - Contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act;

PC 288.4(a)(1) - Arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act; and

PC 288.4(b) - Going to the arranged meeting place.

The Sheriff's Office said more information about the decoy operation would be released this week.

Originally from Waterloo, Ont., Drown has been an athletic trainer for the Condors, Tucson Roadrunners, Guelph Storm, the Canadian U18 World Juniors team, and other Ontario Hockey League U-16 development programs.