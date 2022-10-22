Oilers can't solve Binnington, lose 2-0 to St. Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season.
The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on their season-starting six-game homestand.
Oilers goalie Jack Campbell had 21 saves in the loss.
St. Louis started the scoring on the power play five minutes into the opening period as Krug beat Campbell with a long blast from the point.
Campbell got back in the fans' good books not long after when he made a big glove save on a breakaway opportunity by Jordan Kyrou.
A Brett Kulak giveaway led to yet another golden opportunity for Kyrou 12 minutes into a fast-paced second period, but his point-blank shot was once again gathered up by Campbell.
Blues goalie Binnington was called on to make a huge stop of his own with three minutes left in the middle frame, making a sprawling glove save on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during a scramble in front to keep it a one-goal game.
The shots were just 15-14 in favour of Edmonton through 40 minutes.
Edmonton pressed in the third but couldn't solve Binnington.
The Blues were able to put the game away with a minute left as Faulk lifted a shot from the corner off the faceoff that went 200 feet to the centre of the empty net.
Each team only had one power play in the contest, with the Blues' ability to convert on theirs being the difference.
NOTES
Both teams finished with 49 wins last season and were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs | Since the start of last season, the Blues and Oilers have the top two power plays in the NHL | The Blues had nine 20-goal scorers on their roster last year, eight of whom are back with the team this year | The Blues were without Logan Brown (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder), while the Oilers were missing the services of Dylan Holloway (upper body) | Due to cap issues, Edmonton once again had to ice a lineup featuring 11 forwards and seven defencemen | Former Oilers player and bench-boss Craig MacTavish coached his first game in Rogers Place, now serving as an assistant coach for the Blues. MacTavish was head coach of the Oilers from 2000 to 2009.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action on Monday. The Oilers finish off a season-starting six-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blues travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets to close out a three-game trip.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
-
Alberta premier exploring 'pardons' for COVID-19 related fines and arrests
Premier Danielle Smith said she is receiving legal advice on how she can issue "pardons" to Albertans who received fines or were arrested for breaking COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
Park in southwest Calgary closed due to bear activity
A park in southwest Calgary was closed Saturday morning due to bear activity.
Saskatoon
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm
Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck said it's time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the party's annual convention.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
'We are very proud of who we are': Regina showcases mosaic of culture
Regina prides itself on its multicultural mosaic of people. An event in Regina showcased buskers from all backgrounds Saturday at Southland Mall.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer over wages.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds attend Halifax protest in support of Iranians
More than a hundred people gathered at the Halifax waterfront Saturday in part of the many protests happening across Canada in support of Iranians.
Toronto
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Two detained as police continue investigation into potential explosive device found at Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal
The Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal and surrounding residential buildings have been evacuated, and operations at the island airport have been suspended after a potential explosive device was located.
-
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Montreal
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV: ruling
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Small plane crashes near Quebec highway, police investigating
A plane carrying two men, one in his thirties and the other in his twenties, crashed on Highway 117 Saturday evening in Rouyn-Noranda, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. Police from the Sûreté du Québec were called to the scene of the accident around 5:15 p.m.
-
New pedestrian-cycle bridge to link REM and REV in Kirkland, crossing Hwy 40
The City of Montreal has announced a plan for a new foot and cycle bridge in the West Island linking the planned light-rail line to the express bike lane and large urban park.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Monday's election
Just hours before polling stations open across Ottawa Monday morning, mayoral frontrunners Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are making a final push on the campaign trail.
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
-
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Hundreds rally in support of Iranian protesters in downtown Kitchener
Iranian-Canadians in Waterloo region are rallying in support of protests in Iran.
-
'Microforest' planted at Kitchener school
Though they’re currently just saplings, over the years the trees planted Saturday will transform the park outside Wilson Avenue Public School.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
Economic opportunities and homelessness major issues at Indigenous led mayoral forum
With only a few days left to go before Winnipeg's election, mayoral candidates met for one final debate hosted by two first nation organizations.
-
'I was born and raised on a reserve': Shorting wants to amplify indigenous voices as next AMC Grand Chief
Darrell Shorting can quickly summarize why he should be elected the next Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).
Vancouver
-
Newly added gravestones share history of Indigenous people in New Westminster, B.C.
For decades, their final resting places lay unmarked in a New Westminster cemetery. Now members of the Qayqayt First Nation are being honoured in a way one of their descendants has long awaited.
-
Would-be buyers, sellers of Vancouver luxury real estate sitting on sidelines: report
Rising interest rates, inflationary pressure and widespread economic uncertainty are cooling the luxury real estate market in Vancouver, according to a new report.
-
Semi crashes through barricade on B.C. highway
B.C.'s Highway 3 was closed in both directions east of Manning Park Saturday, and a photo from the mountain pass shows that a transport truck crashed through the barricade.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
-
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
-
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.