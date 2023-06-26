Oilers' Connor McDavid wins 3rd Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The Edmonton Oilers' captain led all players with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points, the most since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
Boston's David Pastrnak and Florida's Matthew Tkachuk were also nominated for the award.
McDavid finished 40 points ahead of Pastrnak, 44 ahead of Tkachuk and 25 ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl, who finished second in the league.
McDavid and Draisaitl's team was second in the Pacific Division with 109 points before losing in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Vegas Golden Knights.
McDavid won his first Hart in 2017 and was the unanimous MVP in 2021, when he also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by his peers.
He won the Lindsay again on Monday for the fourth time in his eight NHL seasons and collected the Art Ross Trophy as the league's scoring champion for the fifth time.
McDavid also won the Maurice Richard Trophy for most goals for the first time.
Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner was nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy as best rookie, but the award was won by Seattle's Matty Beniers.
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse was also nominated, for the King Clancy Trophy for humanitarian contributions. That award went to Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames.
McDavid's three Hart trophies are the second most in team history. Draisaitl and Mark Messier have both won the award before, while Wayne Gretzky won eight in a row in the '80s.
Kris Letang won the Masterton Trophy, Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng, Patrice Bergeron won the Selke, Linus Ullmark won the Vezina, Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams, and Erik Karlsson won the Norris.
With files from The Associated Press
