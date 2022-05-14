Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings.

The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game.

Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday.

He limped to the locker-room but returned to finish the game, assisting on Tyson Barrie's winning goal late in the third period.

Draisaitl has five goals and three assists in six games in the series. He had 110 points (55-55) during the regular season.

Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak, who missed the morning skate, was also on the ice for warm-ups.

