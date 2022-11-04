Oilers falter in third period as Devils win fifth in a row behind 4-3 comeback victory
It took just seven seconds for the New Jersey Devils to flip the script and keep their winning streak alive while ending that of the Edmonton Oilers.
Miles Wood notched two goals and an assist as the Devils engineered a late third-period comeback for a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Thursday. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt scored the game-tying then game-winning goals seven seconds apart as the Devils (8-3-0) won their fifth in a row.
“That was a huge win for us. They were 7-3 just like us heading into this game. They’re a great team and to come back like that in the third period was a great sign and it was a big win for us,” Wood said. “It was huge to come back like that in the third. It just showed a huge sign of strength by all the guys on the team and it was a good win.
Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16-of-18 shots he faced before exiting the game and being replaced by Vitek Vanecek, who made 18 saves.
“We talked about it in the second period, that good teams have be able to come back when they are down,” said Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. “We were going to have to put a little bit more gamble in our game. There was a lot we liked in our game, I thought we left some opportunities out there early. That was just two fast teams playing incredibly fast hockey.”
Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (7-4-0) who had their five-game winning streak halted. Stuart Skinner made 39 saves.
“I definitely feel we should have won,” McDavid said. “I definitely feel like we created enough chances. We probably gave up too many chances, but I thought (Skinner) gave us a great chance to win. You have a team on the ropes, and we had a couple looks there, and you’ve got to put them down. That's the way it goes. You have to find a way to close that one out.”
Edmonton struck first 9:20 into the opening period when Darnell Nurse’s diving defensive play created a two-on-one that led to Zach Hyman assisting McDavid on his league-leading 12th goal of the season.
The Devils tied it up three minutes later as an Oilers neutral zone turnover led to Wood sending a quick wrist shot past Skinner.
Edmonton regained its lead eight minutes into the second period as Ryan tipped a Tyson Barrie shot into the net for his second goal in as many games.
Blackwood came out of the game in the middle frame after suffering an injury on an Edmonton power play, making way for backup Vanecek.
The Oilers gave Vanecek a rude welcome as they scored on their first shot against the Devils netminder. McDavid passed off to Draisaitl, who extended his point streak to six games with his sixth goal of the campaign.
New Jersey battled its way back with a goal 1:14 into the third as Wood rifled his second of the game and fourth of the season past Skinner off a faceoff win.
The Devils tied the game with 3:15 remaining as a Graves shot just trickled through Skinner’s legs.
Seven seconds later, New Jersey completed the comeback as John Marino sprang Bratt on a breakaway, who sent a shot off the post and in for his fifth of the year.
Bratt’s goal extended his point streak to 11 games on the play, setting a franchise record for the longest such streak to start the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
How to watch the last lunar eclipse of the year
Early on Tuesday morning, the last total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as the 'beaver blood moon' will be visible across the skies.
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
Calgary
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
-
Advantage ‘Calgary’: New bubble tennis facility changes game for next generation, creates major economic boost
The Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre unveiled its new state-of-the-art bubble tennis facility, featuring five indoor courts expected to grow the sport and provide 70,000 extra hours of extra play-time each year.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
Saskatoon woman facing murder charge after death of 23-year-old: Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.
-
Changes coming to waste bylaws: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city council approved a new waste bylaw, replacing the previous one written in 2004.
Regina
-
'Alberta Clipper' set to bring rapidly changing winter conditions to Regina, southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada warned residents in southern Saskatchewan to brace for rapidly changing weather ahead of the arrival of an ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
RCMP searching for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant since 2018
Police in the Halifax area are asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man wanted on an outstanding provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Police investigating after Halifax resident wakes up to find thief in home stealing items: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a residence in the city early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
-
Toronto breaks 63-year temperature record
Saturday saw Toronto break a 63-year record for high temperatures.
-
Second day of protests plays out in Toronto as labour hearing on education worker strike continues
Education support workers continued a second day of protest in Toronto as the province’s labour board resumed a hearing on the government's application to deem the walkout illegal.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was suspected of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
-
Montreal honour for urologist postponed after condemnation from Iran diaspora
A Montreal-based urology organization has postponed plans to honour a Tehran physician who has been accused of spreading COVID-19 disinformation and upholding the Iranian regime's sexist attitudes.
-
Daylight saving time ends: When do clocks go back in Quebec?
This weekend, Quebecers will have to turn back their clocks one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing people to catch up on some sleep.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 23.2 C at 3 p.m., setting the record for the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history. A special weather statement warns strong wind gusts are possible tonight.
-
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
-
Ontarians express support for CUPE as education workers' strike continues, poll finds
As rallies continued across Ontario in support of education workers, new polling data shows more than half of respondents blame the Ontario government for Friday's strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Stratford and Fergus on second day of education workers strike
Day two of education worker rallies across Ontario saw demonstrators out in the communities of Stratford and Fergus.
-
Daylight saving time: When do clocks go back in Ontario?
Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.
-
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
Northern Ontario
-
Nogdawindamin hosts reconciliation walk
Heavy rain failed to dampen the resolve of those participating in Saturday’s Walking Together for Reconciliation event in Sault Ste. Marie. The event was put on by Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services with the walk aimed at addressing incidents of racism and discrimination in the city.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
Diabetes testing clinic seeks to help at-risk Winnipeggers
Maples residents were checking up on their health Saturday afternoon at a diabetes testing clinic targeting Winnipeggers of South Asian descent.
-
Police searching for suspect after Transitway sexual assault
Winnipeg police are on the hunt for a suspect after a sexual assault on a south Winnipeg Rapid Transit corridor overnight.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.
-
B.C. doesn't count reinfections in its COVID-19 data
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says it is working to "better quantify" COVID-19 reinfections, which are not currently accounted for in the province's pandemic data.
-
Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power to hundreds of thousands in B.C.
As many as 330,000 BC Hydro customers lost power at some point overnight Friday, as strong winds and heavy rains knocked down trees weakened by this summer's severe drought.
Vancouver Island
-
Storm knocks out power to nearly 80K on Vancouver Island
Tens of thousands of Vancouver Islanders lost power at some point Friday night as powerful winds kicked up in the aftermath of the latest atmospheric river to hit the province.
-
Tofino offers new beach mobility chairs, launches accessibility guide
Hitting the beaches in Tofino, B.C., has gotten easier for those with mobility issues thanks to new beach wheelchairs that the region is offering guests.
-
COP27: Indigenous leaders from B.C. make climate policy pitch
First Nations leaders from British Columbia are taking their environment and climate policy pitch directly to the international stage at a United Nations climate conference in Africa in an attempt to set a tone for domestic climate policy.