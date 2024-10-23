EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers fans line up early for autograph session

    Share

    Hockey fans, along with their lawn chairs, cozy blankets and a deep appreciation for the Edmonton Oilers, began lining up early Wednesday morning for a team autograph session in West Edmonton Mall that evening.

    Among the first in line to meet Connor McDavid was Joseph Thomas, who tried his luck with lining up before the mall opened.

    "We got here initially at 12 o'clock in the morning, but we got kicked out and (were told) to arrive at six in the morning," Thomas said.

    "The feeling (is) euphoric. The memories you make here, you spend so much time here (in line).… You make so many friends. It's just an amazing experience."

    The players will be signing autographs from their designated booths at various locations throughout the mall from 6 to 8 p.m.

    Fans are allowed to bring one personal item for an autograph, or pick up one of the team-issued hockey player cards offered at each autograph booth. Only one autograph per person, per player will be allowed.

    Posed pictures with players will not be permitted.

    Here's where the each autograph booth will be located throughout the mall:

    Level one:

    • Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard – Entrance 58 near WEM Dental
    • Evan Bouchard and Troy Stecher – By the Phase Four Starbucks near Deep Sea Adventure
    • Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark – By the West Edmonton Mall Volkswagen and the Petite Bakery kiosk
    • Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm – Entrance 8 by Crunch Fitness
    • Connor McDavid – Ice Palace
    • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan – In front of Hudson's Bay near the stage

    Level two:

    • Zach Hyman ad Brett Kulak – Entrance 1 on Europa Boulevard
    • Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson – By Sport Chek overlooking Deep Sea Adventure
    • Jeff Skinner and Travis Dermott – By the Louis Vuitton store near Chinatown
    • Adam Henrique and Connor Brown – Between Offline by Aerie and Shoppers Drug Mart
    • Leon Draisaitl – Entrance 31 near George Richards Big & Tall Menswear

    The autograph session is free to attend and does not require a ticket.

    Additional details regarding the event are available on the West Edmonton Mall website

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News