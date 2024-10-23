Oilers fans line up early for autograph session

Hockey fans, along with their lawn chairs, cozy blankets and a deep appreciation for the Edmonton Oilers, began lining up early Wednesday morning for a team autograph session in West Edmonton Mall that evening.

Among the first in line to meet Connor McDavid was Joseph Thomas, who tried his luck with lining up before the mall opened.

"We got here initially at 12 o'clock in the morning, but we got kicked out and (were told) to arrive at six in the morning," Thomas said.

"The feeling (is) euphoric. The memories you make here, you spend so much time here (in line).… You make so many friends. It's just an amazing experience."

The players will be signing autographs from their designated booths at various locations throughout the mall from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fans are allowed to bring one personal item for an autograph, or pick up one of the team-issued hockey player cards offered at each autograph booth. Only one autograph per person, per player will be allowed.

Posed pictures with players will not be permitted.

Here's where the each autograph booth will be located throughout the mall:

Level one:

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard – Entrance 58 near WEM Dental

Evan Bouchard and Troy Stecher – By the Phase Four Starbucks near Deep Sea Adventure

Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark – By the West Edmonton Mall Volkswagen and the Petite Bakery kiosk

Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm – Entrance 8 by Crunch Fitness

Connor McDavid – Ice Palace

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan – In front of Hudson's Bay near the stage

Level two:

Zach Hyman ad Brett Kulak – Entrance 1 on Europa Boulevard

Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson – By Sport Chek overlooking Deep Sea Adventure

Jeff Skinner and Travis Dermott – By the Louis Vuitton store near Chinatown

Adam Henrique and Connor Brown – Between Offline by Aerie and Shoppers Drug Mart

Leon Draisaitl – Entrance 31 near George Richards Big & Tall Menswear

The autograph session is free to attend and does not require a ticket.

Additional details regarding the event are available on the West Edmonton Mall website.