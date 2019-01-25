More than 4,000 hockey fans have purchased specialty Alberta licence plates since they went on sale in mid-November.

Service Alberta says 2,750 people bought specialty license plates featuring the Edmonton Oilers logo, colours and caption “Go Oilers Go.”

If there was a Battle of Alberta for licence plate sales, Edmonton would be ahead, as only 1,757 Calgary Flames plates have been sold.

Of the 4,507 plates purchased, 57 per cent have been registered to vehicles.

The Oilers and Flames licence plates can be purchased from Alberta registry agents for $75 plus a registry agent charge.

Of that charge, $55 dollars goes to either the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation or Calgary Flames Foundation.

“To date, more than $247,000 has been raised for these teams’ charitable foundations,” a Service Alberta spokesperson said in an email.

The hockey licence plates are an expansion of the province’s existing specialty licence plate program, which feature the Support Our Troops Design.

Service Alberta said a couple of organizations have reached out recently about participating in the program.

“The specialty hockey plate option is still in its early days, and adding additional specialty plates is something Service Alberta may consider in the future.”