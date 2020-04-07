EDMONTON -- A forward on the Bakersfield Condors — the Edmonton Oilers' American Hockey League team — is in a medically-induced coma after he suffered a brain bleed overnight.

Colby Cave was admitted to the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, the Oilers announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

"Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time," the Oilers said.

Cave played in 11 games with the Oilers and scored one goal before the NHL suspended the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Cave was praised for texting an opponent after the Oilers minor leaguer knocked him out during an AHL game.