EDMONTON -- Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL Third Star of the Week.

Smith stopped 74 of the 76 shots he faced in wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 37-year-old has played in nine games this season, posting a 5-3-1 record and a .931 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson and Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana were named first and second stars, respectively.